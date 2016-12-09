President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana talks to journalists following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ACCRA Ghana's President John Mahama said on Friday he aimed to "make the country proud" regardless of the final outcome of Wednesday's election, which two private radio stations said he had lost to opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Let's allow EC (Electoral Commission) to carry out its constitutional mandate. We'll make Ghana proud no matter outcome," of the election," he said in a tweet on his official account. It was his first public comment since the vote.

(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones)