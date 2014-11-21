Ghana President John Dramani Mahama speaks during a high-level meeting on post-2015 anti-poverty goals at the Ford Foundation in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Minchillo/Pool

ACCRA Ghana's President John Mahama on Friday sacked the head of the state electric company, which is accused by energy experts of mismanagement and blamed by consumers for frequent power cuts that have slowed economic growth.

The president gave no reasons in a statement for the removal of William Hutton-Mensah as chief executive of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). He will be replaced by longtime ECG executive Robert Dwamena.

The West African state generates much of its power from three hydro-electric dams that do not produce enough energy to satisfy a fast-growing economy. Experts view ECG as the least efficient in a chain of state power companies.

