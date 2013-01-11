Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
ACCRA Ghana's newly elected president has named Seth Terkper as finance minister, according to a presidency statement on Friday, replacing Kwabena Duffuor under whom he served for four years as deputy.
President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn into office on January 7 after narrowly winning December's presidential election, also nominated former Trade minister Hannah Tetteh as Foreign Minister, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.