ACCRA Ghana's economy is forecast to grow at 7.2 percent in 2014, down from an expansion of 7.9 percent expected this year, Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur told reporters on Tuesday.

The country's budget deficit for 2013 will stand at 9.2 percent of GDP, slightly over the 9.0 percent target it initially set for the year, Amissah-Arthur said.

Ghana aimed to extend its international currency reserves to five months import cover next year, up from an average of three months cover in 2013, he said.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis and Bate felix)