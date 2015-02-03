ACCRA Ghana expects to secure a financial assistance deal with the International Monetary Fund by the end of March to stabilise its economy and ease investor uncertainty, President John Mahama told Reuters on Tuesday.

The West African country, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, is seeking a three-year IMF programme that could bring in around $1 billion to steady its economy, currently dogged by high deficits, inflation and public debt.

The government had hoped to clinch a deal by January, but analysts said differences remained over public sector wages and how to calculate public debt. Some experts suggest the talks could stretch into the second quarter.

Mahama insisted negotiations were on track.

"Ghana is committed to securing an IMF programme and we are confident that we will reach agreement with the IMF by the end of this quarter," he said in a telephone interview.

"My commitment is even stronger since, prior to the commencement of a formal programme with the Fund, most of the measures discussed have been adopted already in the 2015 budget."

Ghana has seen years of strong economic expansion and has been viewed as one of Africa's star performers, benefiting from a stable democracy.

But growth is expected to slow to 3.9 percent this year from a revised 4.1 percent in 2014 as Ghana struggles to cut spending and also address a crippling power crisis that began in 2012.

Mahama said the government aimed to reduce the 2015 public sector wages bill to 40.5 percent of tax revenue from 49.3 percent last year. It will also reduce the issuance of short-term instruments in a bid to restructure government debt.

The government recognises the need to contain public sector wages, he said, after the budget deficit hit nearly 12 percent of national output in 2012. It hopes to cut the deficit, projected at 8.8 percent last year, to 3.5 percent by 2017.

DELAY RISKS

Mahama is expected to seek a second and final presidential term next year and the closer the IMF deal gets to the election cycle the harder its implementation may be, one analyst said.

Analysts say the decision to approach the IMF could boost investor sentiment and support the cedi currency, which slumped 31 percent last year.

Carmen Alternkirch, a director at Fitch ratings agency, said the foreign exchange volatility could recur if the IMF deal suffers further delay.

"They bought themselves some breathing room by going to the IMF but the longer they wait to announce a deal, they risk getting into a cycle like last year with waning confidence and falling reserves putting pressure on the currency," she said.

