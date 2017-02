ACCRA Ghana's vice president will be sworn in as the West African country's new president on Tuesday evening, hours after President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly, a parliament official in charge of proceedings told Reuters.

Ebenezer Djietror said Vice President John Dramani Mahama would be sworn in at 7:00 p.m. British time.

According to the country's constitution, Mahama will complete Mills' term that was due to end with elections in December.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)