ACCRA Ghana's doctors unanimously agreed on Friday to extend their strike for two weeks while pressing government for a formal document to define their conditions of service, a senior leader for the Ghana Medical Association union told reporters.

The strike, under which doctors refuse to see out-patients or admit new in-patients, is an early challenge to the government's adherence to an International Monetary Fund programme designed to restore economic stability.

