Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
NEW YORK Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA), said the companies expect "three to four more years of stagnation" in the European auto business.
Ghosn, speaking at an industry breakfast in New York, said the companies are "planning for the worst" in Europe, where auto sales have fallen along with the continent's economies.
In Japan, where the strong yen has made it difficult to profit, Nissan is staying put, he said.
"The level of the yen is unbelievable," he said, but added that "we're not leaving" Japan.
Ghosn, 58, said he is not working toward a merger of the French and Japanese automakers and does not see one after his tenure.
"I don't think I will see a merger even if I retire," Ghosn said.
Ghosn made his comments at a Wall Street Journal event.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by John Wallace and Sofina Mirza-Reid)
LONDON Buyout firm Blackstone Group and insurer Prudential are the preferred bidders for about 12.5 billion pounds in mortgages made by failed British lender Bradford & Bingley, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.