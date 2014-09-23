Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC [GIC.UL], is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for over 2 billion pounds, Sky News reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

The British broadcaster said the sale to GIC was likely to end an expected share listing of RAC. Sky added that GIC might instead take a large minority stake in RAC before an initial public offering.

Sources told Reuters in June that RAC was considering an IPO this year in a deal that media reports have said could value the company at 2 billion pounds.

Sky said, without citing sources, that CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] had also expressed interest in buying RAC.

GIC, CVC, RAC and Carlyle were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Larry King)