by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - The Eurozone crisis has been a lesson in risk adjusted return even on sovereign bonds. After a post-EMU period of under-pricing risk, the danger is that we are going too far the other way and over-pricing the risks related to fiscal debts and deficits.

However, for portfolio managers the key concern is what other risk free sovereign risk skittles there are left to topple over, especially now that we are seeing AAA France and Austria register wides on their 10-year spreads. At the heart of these concerns is the UK and whether gilts will also be sucked into the crisis in the Eurozone.

The UK 10-year yield has hit another low which has not been seen since 1896. It is important to realize that price action is already showing that gilts are a safe haven in the current turmoil. The world of safe assets has shrunk considerably during the financial crisis, especially as a once homogenous Eurozone now moves toward a fragmented market with risks of a euro breakup.

For long term investors who crave stability, such risks are something to flee from as the return of capital (even if not adjusted for inflation) looks less certain as Eurozone policy makers talk about the potential for countries to exit and haircuts that are up for renegotiation. UK gilts with an already independent currency does not have these additional headaches to deal with.

An unwillingness to contemplate a Plan-B is an added factor that adds credibility to gilts as the government looks to put the deficit on a more sustainable path. What is little understood is the implicit role that the BoE is playing in making sure that UK fiscal policy remains on the right track.

Remember the way in which the BoE was fond of supporting the need for fiscal discipline before the May 2010 election as well as in the inflation report which was released days afterwards.

It was both of these which created internal rifts at the BoE to which the BoE governor King reply was that this simply reflected "the view of the majority around the table".

The BoE's decision to expand QE is certainly justified on the grounds of external risks, domestic growth outlook and financial sector but the other motive is that it helps to keep austerity on track.

A willingness to safeguard the austerity path is a factor that helps gilts with the fallout on GBP limited by the fact that the Fed is also signaling a desire to provide additional QE of its own. At the end of the day if more QE is required to support the government's fiscal austerity, we think it likely that this will be delivered because if fiscal credibility is lost then the BoE will be put into a more uncomfortable position with regards to effectively formalizing debt monetization.

Just take a look at the way in which the debate at the ECB has progressed since it started its 'temporary' SMP programme last year for Greece which went onto support 1) Ireland & Portugal and then 2) Spain & Italy, and is now under pressure for unlimited support. The BoE cannot live in a cocoon and realizes that fiscal and monetary policies are linked in the current environment.

We continue to see gilts retain their safe haven allure and do not look for the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone to migrate toward the UK. In a world where the willingness of portfolio managers to take risk has taken a severe dent and the basket of 'risk free' assets has dwindled expect gilts to remain a safe haven.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)