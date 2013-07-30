LONDON Car and plane parts maker GKN (GKN.L) posted a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in first-half profit, led by a strong performance from its aerospace business, which benefitted from last year's purchase of Volvo's (VOLVb.ST) aero engine unit.

The British firm on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 278 million pounds in the six months to July, ahead of the average analyst forecast of 272 million pounds, according to a consensus forecast supplied by the company.

GKN's aerospace unit, which makes airframes for Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), delivered a 37 percent rise in first half profit, helped by the ramp-up of several civil aerospace programmes, which have offset falling military sales. However, margins at the unit fell 0.7 percentage points to 10.5 percent.

Aerospace provided about 20 percent of GKN's 6.9 billion pounds of revenue in 2012.

Profits at Driveline, which makes products such as driveshafts, chassis and axles, fell 3 percent after being hit by weak demand, especially in continental Europe. GKN makes about 55 percent of group profits from Driveline.

Margins at the division, whose customers include Europe's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S. carmakers General Motors (GM.N) and Ford (F.N), fell to 6.8 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.

"Although some of our end markets remained challenging ... with planned restructuring costs now behind us, we expect a stronger second half performance and to deliver good progress in 2013," said GKN chief executive Nigel Stein.

GKN made no comment about recent press reports linking it with a bid for all or part of U.S. group Spirit Aerosystems (SPR.N).

GKN increased the interim dividend by 8 percent to 2.6 pence and said first-half revenues grew 12 percent to 3.87 billion.

Shares in GKN, which have risen 20 percent in the last three months, closed at 327.60 pence on Monday, valuing the group at around 5.3 billion pounds.

