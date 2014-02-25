LONDON British engineering firm GKN (GKN.L) forecast continued growth this year as a pick-up in global light vehicle production fuels demand for car parts, after it reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit in 2013.

GKN, which makes chassis and axles for carmakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and airframes for planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), on Tuesday posted underlying pretax profit of 578 million pounds ($961.25 million), ahead of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 565 million pounds.

The higher profits were driven by a strong performance in its automotive business, with demand for parts in China and North America boosting trading profit in GKN's Driveline business by 5 percent.

The company's aerospace division also performed well. Its full-year sales were helped by its acquisition of Volvo's aerospace business in 2012, but offset by lower demand for military parts as governments cut back on defence spending.

Weak construction and agricultural markets also dragged on the company's Land Systems business, where trading profit fell 15 percent.

"Although some of our end markets were challenging, we continued to show growth. We expect the Group's progress to continue in 2014," chief executive Nigel Stein said in a statement.

The company also lifted its dividend by 10 percent to 7.9 pence per share.

Shares in GKN, which have risen 60 percent in the last twelve months, closed at 414.9 pence on Monday, valuing the company at about 6.8 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6013 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Brenda Goh)