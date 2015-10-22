LONDON British engineering company GKN (GKN.L) stuck with its forecast for growth in 2015, despite seeing a softening in Chinese auto demand and some other markets in the final quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, GKN, a supplier of components to car makers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and plane-makers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), said organic sales rose 2 percent to 5.68 billion pounds.

Strong demand for commercial aerospace parts would offset a 1 percent decline in the automotive market in the current period, GKN said, adding that car production rates had reduced in China in recent months due to economic concerns.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)