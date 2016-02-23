British engineering company GKN (GKN.L) posted broadly flat annual profit, as growth in sales of auto and aircraft parts offset declines in agricultural components, and it said 2016 would be a year of growth.

Pre-tax profit of 603 million pounds, compared to the 601 million pounds it made last year, and was in line with a company-supplied consensus forecast.

GKN, whose historic roots are in auto-part supply but which has moved into aerospace in the last two decades, said last year's acquisition of Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies would help it to grow this year.

