LONDON British folk band Mumford & Sons said bassist Ted Dwane has recovered well enough from brain surgery to appear with them this weekend at Glastonbury, the world's biggest music festival.

The Grammy-award winning band cancelled a series of U.S. concerts during a North American tour earlier this month after doctors discovered a blood clot on the surface of Dwane's brain which required immediate surgery.

The band said in an interview published on Tuesday that Dwane will be on stage when they play their headline show at the sold-out Glastonbury festival on Sunday.

"To be honest Ted dealt with the whole thing better than any of us could have imagined," keyboard player Ben Lovett said in an interview with the Radio Times.

"All we feel is incredibly grateful and happy that he's going to be OK and that we're going to get back out on that stage at Glastonbury as four brothers and do what we do."

A spokeswoman from the Glastonbury festival confirmed that the band would perform as scheduled on Sunday. The other headline acts at the festival that has a capacity of 175,000 are the Rolling Stones and Arctic Monkeys.

Lovett said it would be the fifth time that the four-member Mumford & Sons has played at Glastonbury.

The band, that formed in 2007, is due to go back on tour in late August and has rescheduled its postponed North American dates for September.

Mumford & Sons, which also includes Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall, won the Album of the Year award for "Babel" at the Grammys in February.

