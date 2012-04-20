Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has agreed to sell a clutch of international over-the-counter healthcare brands for 164 million pounds ($263 million) to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J), Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.
Net cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately 135 million pounds and will be returned to shareholders during 2012.
The sale is the latest move by GSK to fine-tune its consumer healthcare business and follows the divestment of other over-the-counter (OTC) brands in North America and Europe.
($1 = 0.6226 British pounds)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.