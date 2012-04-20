Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has agreed to sell a clutch of international over-the-counter healthcare brands for 164 million pounds ($263 million) to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J), Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.

Net cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately 135 million pounds and will be returned to shareholders during 2012.

The sale is the latest move by GSK to fine-tune its consumer healthcare business and follows the divestment of other over-the-counter (OTC) brands in North America and Europe.

($1 = 0.6226 British pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)