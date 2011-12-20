LONDON GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell a clutch of North American non-prescription products for 426 million pounds to Prestige Brands Holdings, and remains in talks regarding the sale of similar European assets.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Tuesday the sale of the over-the-counter (OTC) brands to Prestige would generate net cash proceeds of 242 million, which it will return to shareholders in 2012.

GSK first announced in February that it planned to sell non-core brands sold primarily in North America and Europe and representing about 10 percent of its consumer health portfolio, in order to focus on priority brands and emerging markets.

It had hoped to sell off the mix of painkillers and other products as a single block but markets have been difficult, due to broader financial uncertainties, prompting it to also look at piecemeal options in a long-running auction run by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts initially said all the OTC products together might raise between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pounds, or three to four times annual sales.

In the event the North American assets sold to Prestige fetched 3.2 times their 2010 sales of 134 million pounds -- but it remains to be seen if the other brands, with combined sales of some 400 million pounds, will get a similar price.

In particular, there are doubts about the willingness of buyers to take on diet pill Alli, which is the biggest single brand in the mix. Alli was not included in the sale to Prestige.

Alli, which is a low-dose version of Roche's prescription drug Xenical, has been linked to rare cases of liver injury, raising the possibility of legal issues.

"Active discussions continue with other potential buyers for the remaining assets," Chief Financial Officer Simon Dingemans said in a statement.

The company gave no timescale for the disposal of the other OTC products and did not identify other parties that might bid.

Industry sources previously told Reuters that private equity group Bain Capital was looking at the assets, along with Blackstone, which at one stage had linked in a joint bid with Prestige. More recently, however, Blackstone lost interest in the joint approach with Prestige, sources said.

Industry rivals including German groups Bayer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim have also shown interest in specific parts of the portfolio.

PRESTIGE'S BIGGEST DEAL

Brian White, an industry analyst at Shore Capital, said GSK had managed to get a respectable price from Prestige that was in line with his forecasts, underscoring solid demand for OTC remedies, which tend to sell well even in tough economic times.

"Most people recognise consumer health assets are quite attractive," he said.

For Prestige, based in Irvington, New York, the deal with GSK marks the biggest acquisition in its history and will be "transformational" for the company, according to Chief Executive Matthew Mannelly.

Finance head Ron Lombardi said Prestige would use a new credit facility and issue bonds to fund the deal, which the company expects to boost earnings in fiscal 2013, beginning on April 1, 2012.

"We also anticipate improvements in our overall gross margin and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation )profiles, and importantly, a substantial increase in our free cash flow as a result of these transactions," Lombardi added.

GSK and Prestige said they expected to complete the sale of brands to Prestige - including painkillers like BC and Goody's, as well as Beano, Ecotrin, Fiber Choice and Tagamet - in the first half of next year.

Prestige shares were up 21 percent by 1600 GMT on news of the deal, while GSK traded down 0.5 percent, lagging Britain's blue-chip index which was up 1 percent.

Despite the divestment, consumer healthcare will still remain a priority area for GSK. The company aims to focus its portfolio on top brands in Western markets and concentrate heavily on fast-growing opportunities in emerging markets.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)