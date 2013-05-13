A combination photo shows the logo of Glencore (R) in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar and the logo of Swiss mining company Xstrata (L) at their headquarters in Zug, both pictures taken November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

PERTH Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) will stop work on a planned 35 million tonnes per annum coal export terminal on Australia's Balaclava Island as a result of poor coal market conditions, the company said on Monday.

"This decision has been made as a result of the poor current market conditions in the Australian coal industry, excess port capacity in Queensland, specific shipping limitations and concerns about the industry's medium-term outlook," it said in a statement.

The decision was made following a review of the project after Xstrata's merger with Glencore.

