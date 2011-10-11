JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Glencore (GLEN.L) is in advanced talks with Indonesia's Bakrie family to secure more rights to sell coal and an option to buy shares in miner Bumi BUMIP.L, in exchange for refinancing a $1.35 billion (865.21 million pound) loan, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The commodities giant is one of several parties in talks with the politically connected Bakries after mandatory repayment of the loan -- a one-year deal arranged in March to consolidate Bakrie family debts -- was triggered by a sharp drop in Bumi's London shares that took the price below 850 pence last month, the sources said.

The lenders, one source said, wanted an immediate solution.

The Bakrie group is in discussions with at least three other parties beyond Glencore, including private equity firm TPG-backed Northstar and commodities trading firm Vitol, the sources said.

Vitol confirmed it was in talks, but said it did not believe it was a frontrunner.

"Vitol has an enormous respect for the Bakrie family and it would be a privilege to work with them," a spokesman said.

Bakrie, Northstar, Glencore and Bumi, the world's largest thermal coal exporter, all declined to comment.

London-listed Bumi Plc, set up by the Bakries in partnership with financier Nat Rothschild, said last week lenders had told the Bakries the loan was "due for repayment in the near future." Bumi said the borrowers were in talks over the loan, pledged against their 47 percent stake.

One of the sources close to the matter said an announcement could come within days.

The $1.35 billion loan to Bakrie firms Bakrie & Brothers (BNBR.JK) and Long Haul was arranged by Credit Suisse.

Glencore has been seen as a frontrunner and likely partner for the Bakries since news of the refinancing talks last week, with analysts pointing to its relationship with the family and existing coal marketing agreements.

A deal would tighten its grip on Indonesia's coal sales.

"Normally Glencore's M&A strategy is predicated on marketing (agreements). Here they already have a seat at the table but this is the world's largest thermal coal producer and these are high quality assets," one London analyst said.

KEEPING CONTROL

If Glencore took full control of the Bakrie family shares, it could hold the biggest stake in Bumi, one of the largest and fastest growing standalone thermal coal producers, and full attached voting rights. The current structure caps the Bakrie family voting rights at just under 30 percent.

It was not clear Glencore would want 47 percent -- valued at almost $960 million at current prices -- or that the Bakries would agree to lose control of their mines and Bumi's combined coal reserves of 3.2 billion tonnes.

While the family has sold assets in the past, one loans banker said the holding group was looking to structure a financing deal that helped it retain control of its most valuable asset while addressing the margin call on the loan.

Glencore will be mindful of the difficulty of doing business in Indonesia without a local partner to help navigate red tape and domestic politics. Indeed, analysts had fretted that a Bakrie departure could jeopardise licence renewals for Bumi's two key assets, Arutmin and KPC.

Arutmin, which produces all grades of coal, is one of the key suppliers to China and India. KPC is the second largest export coal mine in the world. Indian group Tata Power has a minority stake in both.

The Bakrie group is controlled by the family of Aburizal Bakrie, head of Indonesia's biggest political party, Golkar, and a politician with presidential ambitions.

The Bakries were in a similarly tight spot in 2008 when concerns over a debt repayment hit shares. Trading was halted in six Bakrie companies then, amid panic selling.

They formed Bumi Plc by joining forces with Rothschild last year in a deal aimed at cementing their dominance of Indonesia's coal export sector and resolving lingering debts.

Glencore is the main marketing agent for Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), which owns KPC and Arutmin, while Singapore commodities firm Noble is the main agent for Berau. Both are units of Bumi Plc.

Bumi hopes to take its production to 140 million tonnes a year by 2014, a more than 60 percent leap from current levels. The bulk of production is currently exported.

Glencore has long used its deep pockets -- and an appetite for risk -- to bail out troubled firms in exchange for equity.

A striking example is Katanga Mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a copper miner in which Glencore holds more than 74 percent after bailing it out in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The internal rate of return for that investment has been 50 percent.

Shares in Bumi closed up 0.4 percent at 723 pence, outperforming rivals and valuing the group at some $2 billion.

(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Jacqueline Cowhig in London and Prakash Chakravarti, IFR Asia, in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Lalor, Greg Mahlich)