A man walks in front of the Bakrie Tower, owned by PT Bakrieland Development, at Jakarta's business district November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Indonesia's Bakrie Group is set to announce a deal with Indonesian investors PT Renaissance Capital on Monday to avert a default on a $1.345 billion (840.572 million pounds) loan after talks with commodity giant Glencore (GLEN.L) fell through, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Renaissance Capital, led by Indonesian investor Samin-Tan, is expected to provide financing in exchange for a strategic partnership that could involve an equity stake, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the talks were not public.

The deal is part of the Bakrie Group's attempts to refinance the loan it obtained in March this year to consolidate its debts. Credit Suisse CSGN.VX arranged the debt against the Bakrie Group's 47 percent stake in London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L and lenders included the Swiss bank and a group of hedge funds.

Glencore is no longer in talks with the Bakrie Group, two sources told Reuters, after having been the frontrunner ahead of rival trader Vitol VITOLV.UL in a deal to provide a loan in exchange for greater commodity marketing rights.

It was not clear why the Glencore deal fell through.

Officials with the Bakrie Group declined to comment, while officials with Glencore were not immediately available to comment. Officials with Renaissance Capital could not be reached.

A sharp decline since June in the share price of Bumi Plc, a joint venture between the Bakries and billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, triggered the mandatory repayment of the one-year $1.345 billion loan that had been due to mature in March 2012.

The Bakrie Group is one of largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, with interests in property, energy, plantation, coal and telecoms.

The family is headed by Aburizal Bakrie, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party and the man many analysts believe will run for president in 2014.

Bumi is the largest thermal coal exporter and also one of the fastest growing as it cashes in on demand from nearby India. It expects output to jump to 140 million tonnes by 2014 from an expected 86 million this year.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Neil Chatterjee, Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta; Editing by Matt Driskill)