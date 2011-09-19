Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg attends the listing of the company at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON Glencore (GLEN.L) boss Ivan Glasenberg has made another show of confidence in the commodity trader, buying almost 13.5 million pounds of shares to add to his holding as part of a plan to use his dividend income to buy more shares.

Glasenberg, who announced last week he had bought 10 million pounds of shares and would buy more, bought another 3 million shares on Friday at 448 pence each, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. That puts his stake in the company -- the single largest holding -- at around 15.8 percent.

Glencore shares were down 3.2 percent at 440 pence at 0850 GMT, in line with a sector battered by fresh worries over the outlook for commodities demand.

The shares have traded below the flotation price of 530 pence since their debut in May.

Glencore said on Friday Glasenberg would use his dividend income to buy up to a total of 34 million pounds of shares, up to September 21.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Greg Mahlich)