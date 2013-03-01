A combination photo shows the logo of Glencore (L) in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar and the logo of Swiss mining company Xstrata (R) at their headquarters in Zug, both taken November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

LONDON Commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) pushed back the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata XTA.L for the third time on Friday, citing on-going regulatory process and the Xstrata court timetable.

Glencore said it will not now be possible to complete the deal by March 15, which it had said in January was its "long stop date" for finalising the $33 billion deal.

The company, which is due to report its annual results on Tuesday, did not give a new date for when it expects the deal to complete.

Glencore is still waiting for the go-ahead for the deal from antitrust authorities in China, having already received a conditional approval from European and South African regulators.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)