PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
LONDON Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) formally put its $5 billion-plus (3.3 billion pounds) Las Bambas copper project in Peru up for sale on Tuesday, in line with a demand made by China's Ministry of Commerce in April.
"Glencore Xstrata has received numerous expressions of interest in the Las Bambas project from a diverse group of international mining companies and potential investors," the company said in a statement.
Glencore agreed to sell the copper project to appease Chinese regulators who in exchange gave its $30 billion takeover of Xstrata the green light earlier this year.
Chinese state-backed groups are believed to be weighing rival bids for the asset.
The company said that it had hired BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse to act as financial advisors on the sale process.
BEIJING China unexpectedly posted its first trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged far more than expected to feed a construction boom, driven by commodities from iron ore and copper to crude oil and coal.
BERLIN German industrial production rose more than expected in January, driven by strong demand for machinery, vehicles and other capital goods, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy started into 2017 on a solid footing.