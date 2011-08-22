The company's logo is seen in front of the headquarters of Swiss commodities trader Glencore in Baar near Zurich April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Glencore investors will hope market volatility has lifted its metals trading arm out of the doldrums when the company posts first-half results this week.

First-quarter results in June from the world's largest diversified commodities trader missed forecasts and have weighed on the shares, down by almost a third since its record May listing.

The group was hit by the impact of the Japanese earthquake and lower demand as well as lower than expected growth at some of its industrial assets.

Analysts said on Monday they expected slightly weaker income from Glencore's overall trading arm in the second quarter compared with the first, after unusually strong conditions for oil in the first three months of the year eased.

But that would be partly offset by an improvement in metals trading - a key contributor to its bottom line.

Rival trader Noble, seen by many as one of the closest models to Glencore's on the trading side, saw earnings from its metals, minerals and ores division recover in the second quarter after a dip in the first three months.

"There is a degree of investor nervousness heading into the second-quarter numbers, partly down to the first-quarter results and partly down to the sharp fall in commodity trading profits reported by a number of investment banks in the second quarter," Credit Suisse said in a note, though it pointed to different underlying drivers for banks and Glencore.

Banks including Barclays and U.S. heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- the latter a once dominant commodities duo -- reported significantly lower earnings for the asset class in the second quarter.

According to a Reuters survey of seven analysts, the trader is expected to post adjusted net income of around $2.3 billion (1.3 billion pounds), up 43 percent year-on-year, on adjusted operating profit of over $3.3 billion.

Earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.34.

That compares with adjusted operating profit of $1.8 billion and net income of $1.3 billion in the first quarter. In the first half a year ago, Glencore posted net income of $1.6 billion.

Glencore's business is split between its trading arm, which accounts for roughly a third of core earnings, and its industrial assets, listed and unlisted, where some of the analysts following the stock have forecast a near doubling of core earnings in the coming two to three years.

On the industrial side, the focus will be on cost inflation and, as for rival miners, project overruns and delays, as Glencore ramps up output from several key projects including copper miner Katanga in Congo, Kazakh miner Kazzinc and coal miner Prodeco in Colombia.

Glencore has said it has agreed to increase its stake in Kazzinc to over 90 percent from just over 50 percent, but analysts said they would be looking for more details, including timing. In its IPO documents, Glencore put the price of the deal at $3.2 billion, with $2.2 billion of that in cash.

