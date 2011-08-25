LONDON Commodities trader Glencore aims to grow its presence in iron ore through additional marketing deals and could consider acquisitions, its Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg told reporters on Thursday.

Glencore's iron ore marketing business has soared since it was launched in 2008 and it has carved out a growing share of the market for the steelmaking ingredient.

Glasenberg said the group would continue to take advantage of the shift to shorter pricing contracts.

"We have been increasing the marketing agreements with various iron ore companies. It is definitely an area we want to expand -- it has become a very tradeable commodity because of the way it has become a spot price-type commodity," he said.

"We will continue growing with the type of marketing agreements we have signed and we are looking at more investment opportunities in all commodities. If something comes around in iron ore, we will definitely look at that."

Glencore traded 9.3 million tonnes of iron ore in 2010.

It said in its IPO prospectus in May that it aimed to take advantage of demand/supply imbalances across major miners and steel mills.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by James Jukwey)