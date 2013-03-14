Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Glencore (GLEN.L), the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Glencore acquired Adelaide-based Joe White Maltings, set up during the 1850s Gold Rush, through its acquisition of Canadian grain handling firm Viterra last year. Malt, a processed form of barley, is the basic ingredient in the production of beer.
The trader and miner has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale, the source said.
Glencore and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Goodman)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.