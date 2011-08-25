LONDON Glencore's (GLEN.L) South African Black Economic Empowerment partner Shanduka Coal is interested in buying Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) OPTJ.J and a formal announcement will be made, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

OCH shareholders confirmed they had received an offer from Shanduka.

OCH, formerly owned by BHP Billiton (BLT.L), will produce 13.7 million tonnes in 2011, up from 13.6 million in 2010.

Glencore is committed to long-term investment in South Africa, sources close to the deal said.

Through its own BEE partner, Shanduka, Glencore fully recognises that Optimum has a broad-based BEE ownership, is a benchmark for transformation in mining and the company would not seek to prejudice Optimum's BEE credentials if the acquisition went ahead, the sources said.

