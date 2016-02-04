The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. Lenders remain supportive of embattled commodities trader and mining company Glencore, which has around $13 billion of liquidity available and... REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RTS2FWM

Standard & Poor's downgraded commodities trader and miner Glencore's (GLEN.L) credit rating on Thursday, citing a slump in commodities prices and uncertainty about metals demand.

S&P cut Glencore's credit ratings to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook.

"The downgrade reflects both our view of the material challenges the mining industry faces, with increased uncertainty about future operating performance in 2016 and 2017," S&P said in a statement.

Glencore came under pressure last year from investors and ratings agencies to cut its net debt of around $30 billion, one of the highest in the industry, as prices for commodities such as copper and coal hit multi-year lows.

The company has since taken action to cut the debt - including selling assets, slashing dividends and capital spending - and was targeting net debt of $18 billion to $19 billion by the end of 2016.

"We see the potential for a negative rating action as low, given the expected continued deleveraging in 2016-2017, supported by management's strong commitment to strengthening its credit metrics and decisive actions to date," S&P said.

Glencore has said it remained focussed on preserving its investment grade ratings.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)