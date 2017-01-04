Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
MILAN Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said it would provide a loan for up to 5.2 billion euros (4.2 billion pounds) to help commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund buy a 19.5 percent stake in Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM).
The consortium, of which Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore each own 50 percent, is buying the stake from the Russian state for 10.2 billion euros.
A spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday Italy's biggest retail bank was underwriting the loan in full.
Intesa will then seek to involve other lenders in the deal, creating a syndicate of banks to each take on a portion of the loan, the spokesman said.
"By its underwriting, Intesa Sanpaolo, in compliance with international rules, bolsters ... its relation with two big international players," he said. "The underwriting, to be syndicated, has strong protection in terms of collateral and guarantees."
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za,)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.