LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
SYDNEY Glencore, one of the world's biggest mining and trading houses, on Friday denied claims by an Australian newspaper that its coal division had paid no taxes in Australia in the past three years on income of A$15 billion (8.27 billion pounds).
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Glencore Plc cut its tax exposure by claiming tax breaks on expensive loans that were not necessary. Interest rates on the loans, extended by Glencore's associates overseas, were up to double what it would have had to pay banks, the newspaper said.
"At up to 9 percent, the interest rates on these A$3.4 billion ($3.40 billion) in loans were double what the company would have had to pay had it simply borrowed the money from the bank," according to the report.
A Glencore spokesman said the claim that no income tax was paid over the last three years was "preposterous."
Glencore, which acquired fellow Swiss-based resources company Xstrata last year in a $36 billion takeover, is one of Australia's biggest producers of coal and also a major miner copper, zinc and other commodities.
"Glencore complies with all tax rules and regulations in Australia and in each jurisdiction where we operate," the company said in a statement in response to the article.
"The amount of tax our company pays is driven by the taxation legislation put in place by local, state and federal governments and is a matter of public policy," adding that it paid more than A$8 billion in royalties and taxes in Australia over the last seven years. The article cited analysis for The Sydney Morning Herald's publisher, Fairfax Media, of Glencore's books by an unnamed source "personally concerned at the rampant levels of tax avoidance by multinationals operating in Australia" for its findings.
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ryan Woo)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.