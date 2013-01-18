FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) pushed back the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata XTA.L for the second time on Friday, citing lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa.
Glencore said that its "long stop date" for finalising the $33 billion (20 billion pounds) deal was now March 15, six weeks later than the January 31 date it set in December, which itself represented a month extension.
"The parties have agreed the new long stop date in order to give them the flexibility to complete the merger after the release of the preliminary results," the company said in a statement.
Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.