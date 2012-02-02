MOSCOW The chief executive of Glencore declined to comment on Thursday on reports that the commodities trading house is in talks to merge with miner Xstrata.

Ivan Glasenberg, in Moscow for a financial conference, rebuffed reporters' questions and referred them to a statement by Xstrata that the two companies were in talks on an all-share merger of equals.

"You should see the announcement made by Xstrata, and that's it," Glasenberg said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine)