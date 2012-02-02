British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
MOSCOW The chief executive of Glencore declined to comment on Thursday on reports that the commodities trading house is in talks to merge with miner Xstrata.
Ivan Glasenberg, in Moscow for a financial conference, rebuffed reporters' questions and referred them to a statement by Xstrata that the two companies were in talks on an all-share merger of equals.
"You should see the announcement made by Xstrata, and that's it," Glasenberg said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.