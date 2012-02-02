MOSCOW Commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata both strongly support a proposed $80 billion (50 billion pound) dollar merger, Glencore's CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday.

"We've always had the belief these two companies should be together," he told a financial conference in Moscow.

Glasenberg declined to comment further on the proposed deal, apart from saying he had no intention to sell any of his shares in Glencore.

(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)