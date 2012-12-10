A combination photo shows the logo of Glencore (L) in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar and the logo of Swiss mining company Xstrata (R) at their headquarters in Zug, both taken November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

LONDON Lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa have forced commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) to delay the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata XTA.L until the end of January.

South Africa's competition authorities have postponed hearings on the $33 billion (20 billion pounds) deal until January 18, after the parties asked for more time to prepare.

Glencore said on Monday its "long stop date" was now January 31, a month later than previously planned.

Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.

