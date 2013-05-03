LONDON Glencore Xstrata, which made its trading debut in London on Friday, wooed investors with promises of aggressive cuts that mean it could beat a synergy target of $500 million (321 million pounds).

In slides to accompany a presentation to investors on Friday, trader and miner Glencore said it had identified "material cost-based synergies" adding "previously announced $500 million synergies will be comfortably met" - fuelling expectations of a substantial improvement.

The group also promised it would return excess capital to shareholders through dividends or share buy-backs.

Glencore confirmed its new management team would be largely sourced from its own heavyweight executives. Out of 14 key positions running the group's mines and trading operations, only two will be filled by former Xstrata personnel - Peter Freyberg running coal mining and Mark Eames in charge of iron ore projects.

Glencore will update the market again in the third quarter, after completing its review of assets, but already on Friday promised job cuts and a "reduction of management layers".

