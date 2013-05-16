FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Former BP boss Tony Hayward, appointed as interim chairman of Glencore Xstrata on Thursday, will step down once a new chairman takes up the role, the company said.
Earlier, a source with knowledge of the matter said Hayward, Glencore's senior independent director before Thursday, would lead the nominations committee but would not throw his own hat in the ring.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.