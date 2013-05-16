LONDON Former BP boss Tony Hayward, appointed as interim chairman of Glencore Xstrata on Thursday, will step down once a new chairman takes up the role, the company said.

Earlier, a source with knowledge of the matter said Hayward, Glencore's senior independent director before Thursday, would lead the nominations committee but would not throw his own hat in the ring.

