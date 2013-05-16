FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Glencore Xstrata shareholders have voted to oust all former Xstrata directors from the board of the combined company, with almost 81 percent voting to immediately remove the already outgoing former Xstrata chairman, John Bond.
Along with Bond, shareholders ousted former Xstrata directors Con Fauconnier, Ian Strachan and Peter Hooley. Steve Robson resigned earlier on Thursday, ahead of the company's first annual general meeting.
Glencore managers together own almost 25 percent of the combined trader and miner, making them the largest investors.
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.