LONDON Glencore Xstrata shareholders have voted to oust all former Xstrata directors from the board of the combined company, with almost 81 percent voting to immediately remove the already outgoing former Xstrata chairman, John Bond.

Along with Bond, shareholders ousted former Xstrata directors Con Fauconnier, Ian Strachan and Peter Hooley. Steve Robson resigned earlier on Thursday, ahead of the company's first annual general meeting.

Glencore managers together own almost 25 percent of the combined trader and miner, making them the largest investors.

