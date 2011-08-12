Actress Glenn Close from the drama series 'Damages' arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MADRID U.S. actress Glenn Close will receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain next month for a career that has shocked, delighted and moved audiences for more than 30 years, organisers said on Friday.

The five-time Academy Award nominee and twice Golden Globe winner will be presented with the award on September 18 and will also travel to the festival for the European premiere of her latest film, "Albert Nobbs", set in 19th-century Ireland.

Close made her big screen splash in the 1982 film "The World According to Garp", for which she earned her first Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actress.

She has gone on to play characters that have been etched into cinematic memory, such as a bunny-boiling obsessed killer in "Fatal Attraction", the evil but hapless Cruella de Vil in "101 Dalmations" and a French aristocrat in "Dangerous Liaisons".

In recent years, Close has won fans and earned an Emmy for playing a tough-as-nails attorney on cable TV series "Damages".

(Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Paul Casciato)