India's newly minted monetary policy committee delivered a surprise 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate to 6.25 percent on Tuesday, as Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel presided over his first policy review since his appointment last month.

This marks the 203rd monetary policy easing step from 57 central banks around the world since the beginning of last year in the face of slowing growth and inflation, according to Reuters calculations.

It also marks the 102nd policy easing so far this year, exceeding the 101 steps taken in the whole of last year.

Below is a list of all 57 central banks to have acted since the beginning of last year, starting with the most recent move, and an interactive graphic tracking the moves. Fourteen have begun a new easing cycle this year.

Interactive link: reut.rs/24kleab

INDIA (2016) Oct. 4/April 5; (2015) Sept. 29/June 2/March 4/Jan. 15

KAZAKHSTAN (2016) Oct. 3/July 11/May 5

MOLDOVA (2016) Sept. 29/July 4/May 26/April 28/March 31/Feb. 25

ARMENIA (2016) Sept. 27/Aug. 16/June 28/May 17/March 29/Feb. 16; (2015) Dec. 22/Nov. 10/Aug. 11

TURKEY (2016) Sept. 22/Aug. 23/July 19/June 21/May 24/April 20/March 24; (2015) Jan. 20

INDONESIA (2016) Sept. 22/June 16/March 17/Feb. 18/Jan. 14; (2015) Feb. 17

KENYA (2016) Sept. 20/May 23 ARGENTINA (2016) Sept. 20, 13, 6/Aug. 30, 23, 16, 9, 2/July 5/June 28, 21, 14, 7/May 31, 24, 17, 3

RUSSIA (2016) Sept. 16/June 10; (2015) July 31/June 15/April 30/March 13/Jan. 30

UKRAINE (2016) Sept. 15/July 28/June 23/May 26/April 21; (2015) Sept. 24/Aug. 27

GEORGIA (2016) Sept. 7/July 27/June 15/April 27

ICELAND (2016) Aug. 24

BOTSWANA (2016) Aug. 12; (2015) Aug. 6/Feb. 18

NEW ZEALAND (2016) Aug. 11/March 10; (2015) Dec. 10/Sept. 10/July 23/June 11

UGANDA (2016) Aug. 8/June 13/April 4

UNITED KINGDOM (2016) Aug. 4

BELARUS (2016) Aug. 4/June 10/April 25/March 16

AUSTRALIA (2016) Aug. 2/May 3; (2015) May 5/Feb. 3

PARAGUAY (2016) July 20/May 24; (2015) June 18 bit.ly/2csp8uD

MAURITIUS (2016) July 20; (2015) Nov. 10

MALAYSIA (2016) July 13

SERBIA (2016) July 7/Feb. 11; (2015) Oct. 14/Sept. 10/June 11/May 11/April 9/March 12

TAIWAN (2016) June 30/March 24; (2015) Dec. 17/Sept. 24

SOUTH KOREA (2016) June 9; (2015) June 11/March 12

KYRGYZSTAN (2016) May 31/March 29; (2015) May 26 HUNGARY (2016) May 24/April 27/March 22; (2015) July 21/June 23/May 26/April 21/March 24

KENYA (2016) May 23

PAKISTAN (2016) May 21; (2015) Sept. 12/May 23/March 21/Jan. 24

ALBANIA (2016) May 4/April 6; (2015) Nov. 4/Jan. 28

SWEDEN (2016) April 21/Feb. 11; (2015) July 2/April 29/March 18/Feb. 13

SINGAPORE (2016) April 14; (2015) Oct. 14/Jan. 28

MOROCCO (2016) March 22

NORWAY (2016) March 17; (2015) Sept. 24/June 18

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (2016) March 10; (2015) Dec. 3/Jan. 22

CHINA (2016) Feb. 29; (2015) Oct. 23/Aug. 25/June 27/May 10/Feb. 28, 4

JAPAN (2016) Jan. 29

MONGOLIA (2016) Jan. 14 bit.ly/1P0vHpA

BANGLADESH (2016) Jan. 14

COSTA RICA (2016) Jan. 4; (2015) Oct. 21/July 31/June 18/May 20/April 23/March 19/Feb. 2

NIGERIA (2015) Nov. 24

GUATEMALA (2015) Sept. 30/June 24/Feb 25 bit.ly/28Iv2H8

CANADA (2015) July 15/Jan. 21

AZERBAIJAN (2015) July 13/Feb 16

ROMANIA (2015) May 6/March 31/Feb. 4/Jan. 7

THAILAND (2015) April 29/March 11

SRI LANKA (2015) April 15

HONDURAS (2015) March 23/Feb. 7

SIERRA LEONE (2015) March 23 bit.ly/1D2L4SX

POLAND (2015) March 4

ISRAEL (2015) Feb. 23

CAPE VERDE (2015) Feb. 16 bit.ly/1JWfCuN

DENMARK (2015) Feb. 5/Jan. 19, 22, 29

SAO TOME E PRINCIPE (2015) Feb. 2 bit.ly/1eIKZ12

PERU (2015) Jan. 16

EGYPT (2015) Jan. 15

SWITZERLAND (2015) Jan. 15

UZBEKISTAN (2015) Jan. 1

(Compiled by Jamie McGeever and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)