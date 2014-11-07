IMF President Christine Lagarde attends a conference of central bankers hosted by the Bank of France in Paris November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christian Lagarde on Friday welcomed moves by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan towards greater monetary stimulus.

The ECB said on Thursday it stood ready to do more if needed, while the Bank of Japan decided last week to expand its monetary stimulus to try to lift an economy still struggling to emerge from a decade of deflation and economic stagnation.

Lagarde told a conference in Paris the ECB's statement it was ready to be more adventurous "is perfectly legitimate and appropriate given the persistent low inflation and possibly in some countries outright deflation".

Turning to Japan, she said the BoJ's steps were "at least in our view perfectly legitimate, at least on a temporary basis, if it is combined with the other arrows identified by Prime Minister Abe".

"Namely, fiscal policy for which the consumption tax is expected to be raised shortly, and the structural reforms -- including making more space for women in the Japanese economy -- are also delivered upon," Lagarde said.

