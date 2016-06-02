The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) (L) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON The world economy faces rising risks from the exhaustion of monetary policy options to stimulate growth and increased political populism in countries such as the United States, Mike Amey, a managing director at fund management firm PIMCO said.

"Sadly, we do think that while our central expectations are OK, it does look like the tail risks are getting larger," Amey told reporters on Thursday.

The possibility of governments supporting growth via fiscal policy looked limited, especially in the euro zone, he said.

