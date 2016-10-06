ROME World food prices rose in September to their highest since March 2015, led mainly by sugar, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 170.9 points in September, 2.9 percent above the month before.

The index was almost about 10 percent above September last year.

FAO's forecast for world cereal production in the 2016-17 season rose slightly to 2.569 billion tonnes, 3 million tonnes higher than the previous forecast.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)