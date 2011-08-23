A labourer works at a construction site in central Beijing August 22, 2011. The world's No. 2 economy will not experience a hard landing, Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping said on August 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON/BEIJING Economic growth is stagnating in Europe and cooling slightly in China, according to surveys of business activity released Tuesday, fuelling concern about the risk of a global slump.

Preliminary purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) in the 17-nation euro zone were marginally stronger than grim market forecasts, giving equities and the euro a modest boost.

Still, the surveys suggested the euro zone's economy was likely to post near-zero growth in the current quarter as the region struggles with a debt crisis.

A separate index of economic sentiment in Germany, the ZEW, indicated the slowdown was spreading beyond the bloc's periphery and taking root in core members such as Germany.

That could increase the risk of the euro zone slipping into recession. Combined with the slowdown in China, a European slump might help to push the United States back into an economic downturn.

"The euro zone is losing its main motor of growth," said Chris Williamson at data provider Markit, which compiles the PMIs. "There is a weakness in the core countries (of the euro zone), Germany in particular."

The United States looks vulnerable to Europe's troubles.

Factory output in its central Atlantic region contracted again this month and new home sales fell to a five-month low in July, data showed Tuesday, adding to signs of a weak second-half economic expansion at best.

In China, an early look at factory activity suggested output contracted in August. HSBC's Flash China Manufacturing PMI edged up to 49.8 in August. While an improvement from the previous month, a reading below 50 still points to contraction.

HSBC's index is designed to preview the country's factory output before official data is released.

Despite the slowdown in manufacturing, the Chinese economy appears to be expanding strongly on a year-on-year basis.

HSBC said the August PMI was consistent with manufacturing growth of around 13 percent from a year earlier.

"We maintain our forecast of a soft landing in growth" for China, said Ting Lu, economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

China's economic growth could ease to around 9.0 percent in the second half of 2011 from 9.6 percent in the first half, he said.

Markets are eagerly anticipating this week's gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a keynote speech Friday that will be parsed for signs the U.S. central bank stands ready to provide more support for the U.S. economy.

But Monday night, one of his colleagues warned against anticipating bold new moves. "Ben Bernanke's not the tooth fairy," Dallas Fed Bank President Richard Fisher said in a Fox television interview.

EUROPE FALTERS

Markit's composite euro zone PMI for August, a broad measure of private sector activity, was flat from the previous month at 51.1, beating market forecasts for a fall. <EUR/PMIS>

Meanwhile, the PMI for the euro zone's manufacturing sector slid to 49.7 -- its first sub-50 reading since September 2009.

"There is the dual whammy of the global cycle turning down and at the same time the domestic market being hit by concerns about the debt crisis and biting austerity measures in neighbouring countries," Williamson said.

Data from France showed its service sector unexpectedly picked up pace but factory activity declined for the first time in over two years.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, the manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected but growth in the service sector virtually ground to a halt.

Meanwhile, German analyst and investor sentiment fell much more than expected in August, figures from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed.

Its headline economic sentiment index tumbled to minus 37.6, the lowest since December 2008 and the biggest one-month drop in five years.

"The data released today support our view that the most likely scenario for the economic cycle ... remains a growth pause until the end of the year," said Christian Schulz, analyst at Berenberg Bank.

(Additional reporting by Josie Cox and Paul Carrel in Mannheim, Germany, Lucia Mutikani and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrew Torchia and James Dalgleish)