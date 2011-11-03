NEW YORK/BEIJING Growth in the service sectors of the U.S. and Chinese economies slowed during October, suggesting the global economy is weakening just as the euro-zone debt crisis reaches a critical stage.

The data on services released on Thursday came as leaders from the world's biggest economies met in France to discuss the crisis, which could potentially send the global economy back into recession.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its services index eased to 52.9 last month from 53.0 the month before. A reading above 50 points to growth.

That reinforced the view that growth is dangerously weak in the United States, leaving the country vulnerable to external shocks.

"The economy is still crawling at a pace that is so anemic," said Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.

Against an increasingly shaky economic backdrop and growing concerns Greece could default on its debt, Europe's central bank cut interest rates and warned the euro zone could enter recession this year.

In China, whose economy is the world's second largest after that of the United States, the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services fell to 57.7 in October from 59.3 a month earlier.

That stands in contrast to a private sector PMI reading that showed faster growth in services during the month. The business activity index in the HSBC China Services PMI climbed to a four-month high of 54.1.

Indeed, while China's economic growth rate is expected to slow, analysts still see it above 8 percent next year.

Yet the official Chinese PMI survey, conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), suggested services lost some steam in October in tandem with the country's industrial plants.

EUROPE TENSE

Also pointing to softer global demand, growth in Britain's service sector slowed to near stall-level in October, while services activity contracted in India for the second straight month as measured by the HSBC.

The UK Markit/CIPS services PMI slumped to 51.3 from 52.9 in September.

"This seems consistent with roughly zero GDP growth in Q4, possibly even a contraction (in the British economy)," said George Buckley, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank.

The slump in the euro zone, Britain's main trading partner, is partly responsible, as is the prospect of hundreds of thousands of job losses in the public sector and cuts to spending to address a bloated UK budget deficit.

All of this puts pressure on world leaders at Group of 20 nations meetings in Cannes, France, who are desperately pressuring Europe to take decisive action to halt its sovereign debt crisis.

Greece's teetering government backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro on Thursday, while European leaders talked for the first time of a possible Greek exit to preserve the single currency.

Cooling global growth -- or outright recession -- could lead more governments to try to prop up their economies, economists say.

"There is no doubt that the global recovery is fragile," said Jeavon Lolay, head of global research at Lloyds Banking Group.

"The tone that we are seeing and hearing from policymakers suggests that further accommodative support is going to be required to support growth into 2012."

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable in London, Ruby Cherian in Bangalore and Richard Leong in New York, Writing by Jason Lange in Washington and Ross Finley in Bangalore; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)