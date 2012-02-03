LONDON/NEW YORK A surprise surge in U.S. hiring and good news from businesses on both sides of the Atlantic got the world economy off to a hopeful start in 2012, though signs of slower growth in China remain a concern.

Data Friday revealed U.S. employers increased payrolls in January by 243,000 -- the fastest pace in nine months. That pushed the jobless rate down to 8.3 percent, its lowest in nearly three years.

The report sent stock indexes and the dollar surging and triggered a sell-off in safe-haven Treasury securities. That added to the cheer seen after data showing Europe's vast services sector grew for the first time in five months.

The services sectors in Britain and the United States had an even better January, with both growing at their fastest clip in nearly a year.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index rose to 56.8 in January from 53.0 in December, outstripping expectations that the index would stay at 53.0.

"When we look at the data that's been coming in, we see that

global economic strength continues to solidify," said Ron Florance, head of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Bank. "Our strategy is to position for more economic upside surprises than people are anticipating."

The U.S. data bolstered the view that strong growth in the final three months of 2011 was carrying over into the new year. Investors said that could scupper any plans by the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of monetary easing.

The central bank pledged last week to hold interest rates near zero for the better part of the next three years, but Rob Carnell, chief international economist at ING Group, said the data was making even that pledge "hard to take too seriously."

CHINA, EUROPE STILL CONCERNS

News from China earlier on Friday tempered some of the optimism, though. The official government services PMI dipped to 52.9 in January from 56.0, suggesting growth is slowing.

China has been an engine of global growth in recent years but economists worry that a gradual slowdown will act as a drag in the future.

"The overall strength of economic growth remained relatively weak, which will inevitably weigh on the jobs market if weakness persists for longer," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC.

Europe's debt crisis was also a concern, though the service sector data seen this week provided some much-needed bright spots.

In fact, business and consumer sentiment surveys from the euro zone since the start of the year have shown a definite upturn in optimism, although hard data still point to profound economic weakness in the common currency area.

"All in all, the improvement in the services PMI index is seen as a sign that the (euro zone) economy is not as depressed as some have feared," said Annalisa Piazza, economist at New Edge Strategy.

Economists warn, though, that developments in the euro zone debt crisis are still critical to the bloc's economic outlook.

Greece at least looks likely to avoid a ruinous sovereign debt default by agreeing a debt swap deal and a new bailout with the International Monetary Fund, although market focus is shifting back to Portugal and its long-term solvency.

Elsewhere, India's services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months during January as new business swelled, while rising employment boosted Russian service companies, sending the PMI there to 56.5 in January from 53.8.