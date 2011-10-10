LONDON If trade finance is the canary in the coalmine for the world economy, the good news is that she's still chirping merrily away.

Between the third quarter of 2008 and the second quarter of 2009, world trade experienced the steepest fall on record as financial markets froze after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Today, global growth is weakening, many banks are shy about lending as they hoard capital and some lenders in the euro zone in particular are finding it hard to access funding markets.

But Alan Keir, global head of commercial banking at HSBC, said demand for trade financing remained robust.

"At the moment, we're not seeing any drop-off in requests for trade finance. In fact, in August we had our record month," Keir told reporters on a conference call to present the bank's quarterly trade forecast.

A global survey of traders conducted for the report found that 38 percent expected their need for trade finance to rise. HSBC said this was a sign that, in contrast to 2009, traders anticipate their banks will support their needs.

"When you talk to customers, it's very clear that they've all become a little cautious, but none of them are panicking at all and have not seen anything dropping off the way we saw during the global financial crisis," said Rakesh Bhatia, Hong-Kong based global head of trade for HSBC.

Richard Yetsinga, head of foreign-exchange strategy at ANZ Bank in Sydney, said some banks that were facing liquidity constraints were choosing not to renew some trade lines, but competition to pick up that business remained very strong.

Structural improvements in trade finance -- including a more active role by government-backed export finance agencies -- meant another 2008-style sudden stop was unlikely.

"Anecdotally, developments in 2011 thus far are showing some modest deterioration, but there is no sign of the sort of systemic issues which drove the extremes of 2008," Yetsinga said in a note.

GROWING FAST

Back then, the secondary market of buying and selling letters of credit closed, while banks became much more selective in extending new credit, Yetsinga said.

"The market almost went from fully functional to fully dysfunctional in a very short period of time," he added.

For two quarters in a row at the height of the crisis, trade was down 15 percent from year-earlier levels, prompting governments and international financial institutions to put in place vast trade financing programs.

Yet new research from the World Bank concludes that the shortfall in trade finance was more an effect of the crisis rather than its cause.

The value of trade finance fell at the peak of the crisis, but it fell by consistently less than exports. Indeed, the share of world commerce supported by bank-intermediated trade finance appears to have increased during the crisis to an estimated 35 percent to 40 percent, according to World Bank economists Jean-Pierre Chauffour and Mariem Malouche.

"Trade finance and trade volumes dropped mostly as a result of the spillover of the financial crisis to the real economy, including through lower activity and destocking," they wrote.

Looking ahead, HSBC expects a 73 percent rise in world merchandise trade by 2025, with volumes projected to reach $48.5 trillion (£30.9 trillion) with $27.2 trillion today.

In addition to already fast-growing China, India, Russia and Brazil, the bank expects Egypt, Vietnam and Indonesia to become trade powerhouses in the next 15 years.

(Editing by Ron Askew)