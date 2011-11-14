LONDON, Nov 14 (Point Carbon) - Gone are the days when carbon trade was seen as a vital policy tool to cut emissions at the cheapest cost, and not many people talk about its prospects for overtaking the oil market in terms of traded value anymore.

Its reputation has been battered by a 50 million euro (43 million pounds) scandal over permit thefts and a 5 billion euro fraud in the EU's emissions trading scheme, the world's largest.

The U.N.'s main carbon offset market, the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), has also been tainted by an association with land grabs and human rights abuses in poor nations.

The prospect of a second European recession in four years has compounded these woes, slamming the price of carbon emissions permits to near three-year lows.

The slump has prompted an exodus of brokers and traders and means few companies will now switch from coal to cleaner power generation or invest in zero-emissions technology, such as carbon capture and storage.

Yet the idea of buying and selling pollution remains attractive as recent events in Australia show. One third of global emissions could be capped and traded by the end of the decade, up from current levels of 6 percent.

"The carbon market is not dead," said Wolfgang Sterk, a policy analyst with Germany-based think-tank Wuppertal Institute.

"It is still seen by many as the most flexible way to cut emissions. Australia and California don't care how low prices are in the EU."

ONE THIRD

Even though the United States has no federal cap-and-trade, which could have boosted CO2 trading to become the biggest commodity market at $1 trillion (627 billion pounds) by 2020, a California scheme will start in 2013 with carbon prices far higher than in the existing EU or New Zealand markets.

On November 8, Australia passed a bill that will cap emissions and allow companies to trade permits, adding to legislation in the EU, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, 20 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

More cap-and-trade schemes are on the horizon, and not just in what has been described as industrialized nations.

South Korea and seven Chinese provinces are in the process of setting up their own systems, with China looking to launch a federal scheme sometime this decade.

Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Jordan, Mexico, Morocco, South Africa Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam have all formally said they want to launch CO2 trading schemes.

The appetite for carbon markets show that cap-and-trade is the easiest way politically to put a price on carbon, said Bill Hare, a policy analyst with researchers the Potsdam Institute.

"In fact I can't see any other way to do it. Other policies are not easier to negotiate. The carbon market may be complex but we live in a complex world."

NO ALTERNATIVE

Alternatives to a cap-and-trade scheme include a carbon tax or direct regulation to cut emissions, but not many businesses like either idea.

"A carbon market is a compromise," said Andreas Tuerk, a researcher at Austria-based think-tank Joanneum Institute.

New trading systems have learned from EU experiences and will be stronger as a result, he said, citing as an example the Australian scheme's limits on price fluctuations in the form of ceilings and floors, which aim to convince investors that the carbon market is predictable.

By comparison, EU market prices that have ranged from zero to 30 euros in the first three years.

Generous offset limits in the Australian and Californian schemes also could create demand for international credits and trigger money transfer from rich countries to poorer ones.

California's scheme is expected to allow companies to use carbon credits to cover up to 8 percent of their emissions, potentially creating demand for about 221 million offsets from 2013 to 2020.

Australia's law puts the country on par with the EU when it comes to buying offsets from the international carbon credit market and is expected to soak up 100 million credits annually.

GLOBAL PRICE

Price stability and offset limits could help convince investors that emission reduction projects are worthwhile, but Tuerk said a lot depends on climate policy.

U.N. climate negotiators from over 190 nations will gather in South Africa on November 28 in an attempt to broker a post-2012 climate pact to cut global emissions and help poor countries adapt to climate change.

One key issue is whether to keep a homogeneous accounting system for emission cuts administered by the U.N. or to leave each country to generate its own offsets, which could lead to fragmented markets.

Since the start of the Kyoto Protocol, CDM credits have been widely expected to be the main global carbon currency that will link a network of global systems.

But the chances of this are fading.

Nearly all big emitting nations have refused to extend the 1997 pact, and both the EU and Japan, which have so far been the biggest investors in the CDM, want to move away from a project-by-project crediting approach.

Instead they favour a more widespread market that will generate far more emission reductions, enabling them to take on deeper cuts in greenhouse gases.

Wuppertal's Sterk said the evolution of a Chinese carbon market could play a dominant role.

"If a national system emerges in China, depending on the design and scope, it may become the biggest in the world, and allowances in that system would then give a global price signal."

(Editing by Jane Baird)