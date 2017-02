NEW YORK The British pound and the euro added to earlier losses on Friday as a poll showed British voters who favoured leaving the European Union outnumbered those who preferred to stay by 10 percentage points ahead of a June 23 referendum.

The pound touched its lowest levels since April 18 against the dollar at $1.4180, while the euro slid to its weakest level versus the yen since April 2013 at 119.88 yen.

