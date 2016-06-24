Currency speculators increased their net short positions against the British pound in the week before the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The number of contracts for net short positions against the pound rose by more than 15,000 for the week ending June 21. That was still well below a five-year high touched during the week ending June 7 when net short positions rose to more than 66,000.
While net shorts rose overall, it was due to a reduction in long bets rather than an increase in shorts. The number of short bets actually decreased by almost 5,000 contracts, data showed, but net long bets fell by nearly 20,000.
There were a total of 51,947 net shorts against sterling in the last week for a total value of negative-$4.75 billion (3.48 billion pounds). The positions were tracked through Tuesday, two days before Britain held its landmark vote in which citizens decided to leave the European Union on Thursday.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is to wager that its value will rise.
Sterling fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 31 years on Friday, following the 'Brexit' vote. It plunged as much as 10 percent from its late Thursday levels to $1.3228, hitting its weakest level since before the 1985 Plaza Accord.
Speculators raised their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to $6.62 billion. Investors had cut bets by nearly $8 billion the week before to around $2.7 billion, the smallest net long positions since April 12.
Net long positions on Japan's yen, a traditional safe-haven currency, decreased during the week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-6.242 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 79,398 77,703
Short 27,102 22,013
Net 52,296 55,690
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$8.619 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 88,639 104,510
Short 149,985 160,999
Net -61,346 -56,489
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.755 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 41,707 61,706
Short 93,654 98,367
Net -51,947 -36,661
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.829 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,016 28,492
Short 17,635 21,362
Net 6,381 7,130
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-0.202 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 40,664 42,394
Short 38,069 23,954
Net 2,595 18,440
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$0.524 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 38,611 39,512
Short 45,654 46,290
Net -7,043 -6,778
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.85 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 13,509 16,894
Short 82,389 82,513
Net -68,880 -65,619
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.217 billion
June 21, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 30,013 29,558
Short 33,058 33,376
Net -3,045 -3,818
(This version of the story was corrected to say 'long bets' and not 'net long bets' in the 3rd paragraph)
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)