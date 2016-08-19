A picture illustration of U.S. dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes January 26, 2011. Picture taken January 26. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK Speculators reduced favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, paring net longs to their smallest in five weeks, as investors were doubtful the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $9.81 billion in the week ended Aug. 16, from 11.41 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Sterling net short positions soared to 94,238 contracts, a record high, the data showed.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$-6.981 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 88,273 86,719

Short 32,267 37,888

Net 56,006 48,831

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$13.039 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 103,060 100,442

Short 195,568 198,841

Net -92,508 -98,399

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$7.683 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 35,890 35,523

Short 130,128 125,605

Net -94,238 -90,082

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$0.201 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 19,996 20,426

Short 21,541 20,319

Net -1,545 107

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-0.97 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 46,118 43,647

Short 33,645 28,281

Net 12,473 15,366

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$-3.163 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 68,945 59,586

Short 27,832 24,702

Net 41,113 34,884

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$1.266 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 24,542 19,963

Short 70,265 74,325

Net -45,723 -54,362

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.051 billion

16 Aug Prior week

2016

week

Long 28,980 28,314

Short 29,675 28,927

Net -695 -613

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)