Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK Speculators reduced favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, paring net longs to their smallest in five weeks, as investors were doubtful the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $9.81 billion in the week ended Aug. 16, from 11.41 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Sterling net short positions soared to 94,238 contracts, a record high, the data showed.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-6.981 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 88,273 86,719
Short 32,267 37,888
Net 56,006 48,831
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$13.039 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 103,060 100,442
Short 195,568 198,841
Net -92,508 -98,399
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$7.683 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 35,890 35,523
Short 130,128 125,605
Net -94,238 -90,082
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.201 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 19,996 20,426
Short 21,541 20,319
Net -1,545 107
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-0.97 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 46,118 43,647
Short 33,645 28,281
Net 12,473 15,366
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.163 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 68,945 59,586
Short 27,832 24,702
Net 41,113 34,884
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.266 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 24,542 19,963
Short 70,265 74,325
Net -45,723 -54,362
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.051 billion
16 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 28,980 28,314
Short 29,675 28,927
Net -695 -613
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
